ZINWA Moves To Equip Community Boreholes

Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) has started installing solar systems on the 504 boreholes drilled countrywide under the ongoing Presidential Rural Development Programme.

ZINWA spokesperson, Marjorie Munyonga said the boreholes will be equipped with solar systems and bush pumps.

“Because of the current wet spell, drilling of the boreholes has slowed down and focus is now on equipping the drilled boreholes, the boreholes will be equipped with solar systems while others shall be equipped with bush pumps,” she said.

She added that they are targeting 51 boreholes in Manicaland, 53 are in Midlands, 31 in Mashonaland East and 79 in Mashonaland Central.

They will also equip 87 boreholes in Mashonaland West, 57 in Matabeleland North, 47 and 105 in Matabeleland South and Masvingo respectively.

Munyonga said the targeted 35 000 boreholes under the Presidential Rural Development Programme in the country’s eight rural provinces, would be in place by 2025.

“The boreholes will among other functions, provide drinking water for communities, provide the establishment of nutritional gardens, orchards, fishery projects and water for dip tanks.

“The Presidential Rural Development Programme is anticipated to help unlock opportunities for rural communities in terms of access to clean and safe water, food security, poverty alleviation and employment creation,” said Munyonga.

In this initiative, Zinwa is working with other Government agencies such as ARDA, Tobacco Research Board, Agritex, the Department of Veterinary Services and the Fisheries Department.

Drilling of boreholes in communal areas under the Presidential programme started following the initial handover by the Government, of eight drilling rigs to Zinwa.

The eight rigs, procured from India, together with tractors and other assorted drilling equipment, were part of the 50 drilling rigs procured by the Government for the implementation of the presidential rural horticultural programme.

