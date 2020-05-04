GMAZ Intensifies Mealie Meal Distribution

Despite an increase in maize price the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) continued with the distribution of subsidised maize meal.

The Grain Marketing Board (GMB), increased maize price by 100 percent prompting GMAZ to suspend distribution of the commodity. However, after consultations the millers have continued with the distribution.

Addressing journalists after distributing 30 tonnes of mealie meal at Murehwa Centre on Sunday, GMAZ spokesperson Garikai Chaunza said negotiations with government were on going.

“Last week, we announced that we were suspending the distribution of roller meal until the finalisation of new prices announced by GMB. However, negotiations are underway. GMB is engaging government in as far as the price of roller meal is concerned, and we needed to finish the old stock we had.” said Chaunza

Chaunza could not hint on the expected price from the millers but admitted negotiations were underway and have been fruitful.

“We also negotiate taking into consideration that we are in business and we also want to continue. So, we need a balanced situation with the government,” said the GMAZ spokesperson.

GMB increased maize price to millers from ZWL $6000 per tonne to ZWL $12400 leaving millers in a quandary. The subsidised mealie meal is selling at ZWL $70.

GMAZ have been on a whirlwind tour of the country distributing subsidised roller giving availablity of the precious commodity