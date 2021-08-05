Mwonzora To Consult On Mnangagwa’s POLAD Invitation

The Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T says it will decide on whether to join the Political Actors dialogue (POLAD) following a recent public invitation by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Speaking during the official handover of vehicles to POLAD principals at State House last week, Mnangagwa confirmed that he had invited Mwonzora to join POLAD when he met him in June.

In a statement following the party’s National Standing Committee meeting, the party said they will fully consult before making a decision.

“The meeting deliberated on the public invitation of the party to the Political Actors dialogue (POLAD) by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the media. The party has not received any formal communication to that effect and should it come, the party will fully consults before responding.

“It was resolved that such a consultation process will involve all party organs, with the National Council making the decision after the extensive consultations.

“The meeting reiterated that any dialogue platform must be inclusive, genuine and unconditional. POLAD in its current format does not meet the said requirements. In that vein, the National Standing Committee resolved that the party must intensify its efforts to foster these goals,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, the MDC-T expressed concern over the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and urged the Government to avail dignified social safety nets to deserving citizens.

“The National Standing Committee also noted the continued carnage caused by the ever evolving variants of the COVID-19 virus in Zimbabwe. While acknowledging the acquisition of more vaccines by the Government of Zimbabwe, the party calls for extensive awareness campaigns on the importance of getting vaccinated, especially in rural areas, informal settlements and farming areas.

“The meeting urged the government to acquire enough vaccines to inoculate every eligible Zimbabwean, and for Zimbabweans to continue practicing WHO mandated guidelines in order to slow spreading this terrible virus.

“The meeting noted the continued hardships caused by the extended lockdown on most Zimbabweans, who rely on informal trading for the livelihoods. It is therefore urged the government to take serious and practical steps to cushion the vulnerable with dignified social nets. The process must be depoliticised so that every deserving Zimbabwean gets required assistance.” noted MDC-T.