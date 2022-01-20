Mwonzora’s MDC-T Suspends Thokozani Khupe

The Douglas Mwonzora led Movement for Democratic Change has suspended former Deputy Prime Minister and party vice president Thokozani Khupe.

In a statement, MDC-T national party spokesperson Witness Dube did give reasons for the suspension amid reports of tensions in the party.

“The MDC-T wishes to advise that First Vice President Dr. Thokozani Khupe has been suspended. A letter dated 12 January 2022 was personally delivered to Dr. Khupe and her legal team. The suspension was with immediate effect, pending investigations into the various allegations levelled against her.

“Investigations are being conducted by a team led by the party, Arbiter General. The suspension is in line with the party constitution and is as a result of certain issues that arose. Once the said issues are investigated and fully resolved, the party will communicate such.” Said Dube

Khupe is said have been holding meetings in Bulawayo and calling on structures to dump Mwonzora. She is set to hold a press conference at McDonald’s Hall in Bulawayo tomorrow.