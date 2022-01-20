Caledonia Appoints New Board Member

Caledonia Mining Corporation has announced the appointment of Dana Roets to the board with immediate effect.

Dana has been the Chief Operating Officer at Caledonia since 2013 and will continue in this role despite his appointment to the board.

He is a qualified engineer with over 34 years of operational and managerial experience in the South African gold and platinum industries.

Dana has held various operational roles from being an underground miner to becoming Vice President and Head of Operations at Kloof Gold Mine.

Commenting on the development, Caledonia chairman Leigh Wilson said, “I am delighted to welcome our colleague Dana onto the board.

“He is a highly respected professional engineer with a long track record in the mining industry. His contribution to Caledonia as Chief Operating Officer over the last 9 years has been outstanding – in particular, his contribution to the successful implementation of the Central Shaft project at Blanket Mine: Dana was responsible for this project from its initial design stage in late 2014 to its commissioning in March 2021. Over this period, Blanket’s production has increased by over 60 per cent from less than 42,000 ounces of gold in 2014 to over 67,000 ounces of gold in 2021. Following the successful completion of the Central Shaft, we anticipate production at Blanket Mine increasing further to approximately 80,000 ounces of gold per annum from 2022 onwards1

.

“Under Dana’s leadership, Caledonia’s technical team has been substantially strengthened which puts us in a good position to embark on new projects which I expect will be an integral part in achieving the board’s strategic vision for the Company to become a multi-asset gold producer.”

Commenting on his appointment, Roets said, “I am very excited to be appointed to the board at such a transformational time for the Company and to become more closely involved with the strategic decision-making process, especially in the Company’s transition into a multi-asset gold producer. I will continue in my capacity of Chief Operating Officer to oversee the operational team as we continue to strengthen and grow the business.”