Suspected Zim Robbers Shot Dead In Botswana

The Botswana Police Service has announced that three suspected robbers believed to be Zimbabweans were shot and killed Thursday morning after they were intercepted while committing a robbery at a Gaborone home.

In a statement, Dipheko Motube, the police assistant commissioner said the trio aged about 30 and 40 had an exchange of fire with the police before they were killed.

“The deceased trio, aged about 30 and 40 were intercepted by the police whilst committing a robbery at one of the homesteads in block 6,” said Motube.

He added that a firearm suspected to have been used by the suspects was found at the scene.

Two more suspects are still at large and the Botswana Police Service are still hunting for them.

“Members of the public are requested to assist with any information that could lead to the arrest of two other suspects who fled the scene during the incident. Police investigations into the matter are still going on,” further announced Motube.