Friday, April 1, 2022
6 Comments

Non-Stop Melodies 2

Latest comments

  • Tinashe Wendy / April 1, 2022

    wooooow woooow the best DJ in town….wen need this show to cover Friday to Sunday it sets the perfect weekend vibe….keep the fire burning 🤩

  • Yvonne / April 1, 2022

    GOAT 💥💥

  • Natalie Masikati / April 1, 2022

    Best DJ lit up the weekend ❣️❤️

  • Mabel Gomwe / April 1, 2022

    DJ is fire 🔥🔥🔥 welldone cuz

  • Phyllis / April 1, 2022

    Music selection 💯
    Vibes 💯
    My Friday has been made even better.
    This show should be up Friday to Sunday

  • Arnold / April 1, 2022

    I played this podcast to my cat, it turned into a lion 🦁

