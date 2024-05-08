Teachers Demand Fair Wages and Collective Bargaining  

The Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) has raised concern over the plight and welfare of teachers saying it is increasingly undermining the quality of education delivery, particularly within the public education system.

In a statement, ZIMTA president Akuneni Maphosa lamented the deepening turmoil faced by teachers, education directors, and lecturers due to inadequate remuneration.

“The teaching fraternity, which encompasses teachers, education directors and some lecturers have plunged deeper into the turmoil of struggling to survive with insufficient salaries, a situation which is constantly undermining the quality of education delivery, mostly in the public education system,” Maphosa said

Expressing dissatisfaction, Maphosa lamented the failure of the employer to engage in meaningful discussions regarding salary increases during the customary first quarter negotiations of the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) meeting.

“Dissatisfied members of the teaching fraternity are sadly trickling back to their workstations under difficult and unforeseen circumstances as the employer has failed to respond to the calls for meetings to discuss salary increases, during the month of April 2024, which should mark the first quarter negotiations of the NJNC meeting which has been the norm over the years.

“Attempts to draw the employer to the discussion table have been met with resistance, infringing upon our Right to Collective Bargaining under the NJNC. We demand to have our RIGHT restored back to us.” Maphosa said

As civil servants, Maphosa said teachers demand their voices be heard and their grievances addressed, particularly concerning salary increments and allowances.

Maphosa highlighted the critical role of well-motivated and remunerated teachers in achieving Sustainable Development Goal number 4, stressing that the government’s commitment to quality public education must be reflected in adequate funding and fair compensation for educators.

Moreover, concerns were raised regarding the disparity in grading systems between junior and senior grades, prompting a call for urgent action from the employer to address this issue alongside salary adjustments for educators.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

