Govt Unveils Bold Strategy for Economic Innovation

Industry Commerce Minister Nqobizitha Ndhlovu has unveiled an ambitious strategy aimed at propelling the nation into an era of economic transformation and innovation.

Speaking at the International Business Conference underway at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, Ndhlovu highlighted the critical importance of Research and Development (R&D) in driving transformative change.

Central to this vision is establishing Innovation Hubs across all universities nationwide, a strategic endeavour to foster creativity, nurture entrepreneurship, and catalyse technological advancements from the grassroots level.

The government has rolled out a series of initiatives to encourage a culture of innovation and attract investment in R&D.

These include a range of fiscal incentives to alleviate the financial burdens of research activities, launching a dedicated Research and Development Fund to support pioneering projects, and establishing protocols to protect intellectual property rights, ensuring that innovators receive recognition and rewards for their contributions.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

