Harare Hip Hop Artist M.G Hkh Releases Music Video for Latest Single “No Pressure”

Harare-based hip hop artist M.G Hkh, also known as Prince Peter Moyo, has unveiled the music video for his newest single, “No Pressure,” featuring Mandala Jecha Mafia.

Produced by Mr. Oblk, the captivating visuals were brought to life by Leek Shot This, with direction from M.G Hkh himself. Shot amidst the vibrant streets of Budiriro, the video offers a gritty yet authentic backdrop to the powerful message of the song.

M.G Hkh, originally hailing from Masvingo, Chivi, Zimbabwe, embarked on his musical journey in 2019 as an independent artist. Drawing inspiration from his surroundings, he eloquently translates his everyday challenges into his music, resonating deeply with his audience.

Speaking on his influences, M.G Hkh cites American rapper Rod Wave as a source of inspiration for his craft.

“No Pressure” seems to echo themes of resilience, self-belief, and determination in the face of adversity. The repeated refrain, “No pressure hazvidi, Dzungu zvichaita bhoo,” serves as a declaration of independence, rejecting external pressures and staying true to oneself.

In an exclusive statement, M.G Hkh shares his insight into the song’s meaning, stating, “I wanted to convey the message of staying true to oneself and not letting external pressures dictate our paths. ‘No Pressure’ is a reminder to keep pushing forward, no matter the obstacles.”

The song’s lyrics delve into various themes, including the importance of integrity, hard work, and faith. Lines such as “I will never return back” and “I will never stop pray” underscore the artist’s unwavering determination to persevere despite challenges.

With its infectious beat and empowering message, “No Pressure” serves as an anthem for those navigating life’s trials and tribulations. M.G Hkh’s raw lyricism and commanding presence in the music video further solidify his position as a rising star in the Zimbabwean hip hop scene.

The music video for “No Pressure” can be viewed here, offering viewers a glimpse into M.G Hkh’s artistic vision and the vibrant energy of Budiriro’s streets.

