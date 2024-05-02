Fitness, Music, and Inspiration Marks ZAOGA’s Tribute To Guti’s Legacy

The Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (ZAOGA Forward in Faith) is gearing up for a day filled with activities to honour the life and legacy of its late founder, Archbishop Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti.

Among the major events lined up for Saturday is a walkathon, an initiative pioneered by Archbishop Guti himself to promote fitness and healthy living within the community.

Elder Tawanda Sarireni, chairperson of the Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti day, shared, “People will be walking in groups and the target distances are two-and-half, five and 10 kilometres. People will also do aerobics with a renowned fitness trainer.”

In addition to the walkathon, a music concert will take place at ZAOGA Braeside, featuring both local and international gospel artists. Sarireni highlighted the significance of Archbishop Guti’s achievements, citing the establishment of churches, schools, hospitals, and Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University, both in Zimbabwe and abroad.

“Such achievements are worth celebrating as they would inspire generations,” he remarked.

The event will be graced by renowned gospel artists, including the UK-based Free to Worship group, alongside local favourites such as Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave, Sebastian Magacha, Pastor Haisa, Pastor David Mabvuramiti, and Sir Benjamin Rupapa.

Furthermore, Sarireni emphasized the collaboration with private organizations, the business community, and government ministries like the ICT ministry, which recently conducted training sessions in Chitungwiza to equip youth with computer skills, with a focus on cyber security.

Archbishop Guti, born on May 5, 1923, passed away on July 5, 2023, at the age of 100.

