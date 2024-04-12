ZC Names Squad For ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier

Zimbabwe Cricket has announced the Zimbabwe Women squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 that gets underway in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 25 April.

Top-order batter Ashley Ndiraya makes a welcome return to the fold after an injury she suffered during Ireland Women’s tour forced her to miss a training camp in India, the gold-winning campaign at the 13th African Games in Ghana as well as the home series against Papua New Guinea Women.

Missing out are spinner Loryn Phiri and seam bowler Kudzai Chigora who were part of the squad that faced Papua New Guinea Women.

Zimbabwe Women are scheduled to leave for the UAE this Sunday.

For the first time, Africa will have two representatives – Zimbabwe and Uganda – at the global qualifying tournament which will see the top two teams securing their places at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 to be staged in Bangladesh in September.

Eight teams, including the hosts, are already through to the main showpiece.

The top six teams at the last edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup automatically qualified and these are Australia, England, India, South Africa, New Zealand and the West Indies.

Pakistan also made it through by virtue of being the next highest ranked team.

Ten teams are vying for the remaining two spots.

Scotland, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Uganda and the United States of America are in Group A of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, while Group B consists of Ireland, the Netherlands, the UAE, Vanuatu and Zimbabwe.

The top two teams from each group progress to the semi-finals and the two finalists will qualify for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

ZIMBABWE WOMEN SQUAD FOR ICC WOMEN’S T20 WORLD CUP QUALIFIER 2024:

Mary-Anne Musonda (captain), Josephine Nkomo, Kelis Ndhlovu, Sharne Mayers, Modester Mupachikwa, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Chiyedza Dhururu, Loreen Tshuma, Audrey Mazvishaya, Nomvelo Sibanda, Precious Marange, Pellagia Mujaji, Lindokuhle Mabhera, Francisca Chipare, Ashley Ndiraya

