Supporters of Former MP Fadzayi Mahere Boycott By-Election: Survey

A recent public opinion survey conducted by the Elections Resource Centre (ERC) has shed light on voter awareness and preferences ahead of tomorrow’s by-election in Mount Pleasant Constituency.

According to the survey, a significant portion of respondents were unaware of the scheduled by-election, while others expressed uncertainty about their voting preferences.

“22.8% of those surveyed were unaware that a by-election was scheduled for April27,2024. 21.2% of registered voters who indicated they were not voting in the by-election are refraining from doing so due to their support of former Member of Parliament Fadzayi Mahere, who resigned, giving rise to the by-election.

“Social welfare issues, including welfare, healthcare, education, justice, and crime, trump economic issues, including currency, inflation, and salaries, as key issues that influence a voter’s decision when casting a ballot. 40.9% of registered voters are still unsure about who they are voting for in the upcoming by-election,” noted the survey

In light of these findings, the ERC has recommended increased voter education ahead of electoral processes.

“Increasing civic/voter education ahead of electoral processes including dates and importance of participation in electoral processes is integral to increasing citizen participation in electoral processes. Stakeholders should take steps to ensure sensitizing citizens on their roles post-elections in accountable service delivery and the linkages between elections and accountable service delivery.

“There is need for electoral stakeholders to take steps to increase public understanding of linkages between socioeconomic issues and the exercising of political rights. Electoral stakeholders need to use alternative sources of information in disseminating election related information,” the think tank said

The Mount Pleasant seat fell vacant following the resignation of Mahere who claimed that the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leadership was no longer chosen by the people but was instead being imposed by a “tainted state of Parliament” and “dark actors.”

Mahere had won the seat under the ticket of the opposition movement.

Her resignation followed that of opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s decision to quit as president of the CCC citing the movement had been hijacked.

