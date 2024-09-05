Over 4,500 Girls Drop Out of School Due to Pregnancy in 2023: Education Minister

More than 4,500 female students dropped out of school due to pregnancy in 2023, with the majority of cases occurring in rural areas, according to statistics provided by the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Torerayi Moyo.

Responding to a question from Mashonaland West legislator Mutsa Murombedzi in Parliament yesterday, Moyo outlined the troubling data and the government’s ongoing efforts to address the issue.

“For the year ending December 2023, 4,557 girls dropped out of school due to pregnancy, the majority of these (3,942) being from rural schools. There were 134 girls who dropped out of primary school as a result of pregnancy, meaning that the majority of drop-outs were recorded in secondary schools,” Moyo said.

The figures show the persistent challenge of teenage pregnancy, particularly in rural areas, where access to reproductive health education and services is often limited.

In response, Moyo said the Ministry has taken proactive measures, including the introduction of Guidance and Counselling programs in schools to address the issue.

Murombedzi also raised concerns about the future prospects of these girls, asking whether the Ministry had plans to offer free vocational training, especially in rural areas.

Moyo affirmed that the government is committed to equipping learners with technical and vocational skills.

“We have two routes…students acquire technical skills while in school, and for those who drop out, there is provision under non-formal education.” he said.

Moyo also stressed that the Education Amendment Act of 2020 allows pregnant students to remain in school and take maternity leave for two weeks, with full support for their return post-birth.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

