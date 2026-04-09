Chivayo Gifts Ronald Mujuru US$50k and New Vehicle After Easter Tragedy

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has pledged a significant financial package and a new vehicle to Ronald Mujuru who lost his wife and five children in a devastating road traffic accident over the Easter holidays.

The tragedy, which claimed six lives from the Mujuru family has sparked an outpouring of grief across the country with many expressing sympathy for the sole surviving parent.

Chivayo announced that he would provide Mujuru with US$50 000 in cash along with a brand new 2026 Toyota Fortuner valued at approximately US$80 000.

He described the gesture as a traditional act of support during bereavement saying it was intended to help Mujuru begin rebuilding his life after what he called an “unimaginable loss”.

“Please go and see Victor at Exquisite Car Dealership and collect a brand new 2026 Toyota Fortuner. You will also receive US$50,000 in cash as a humble gesture to support you as you pick yourself up from this devastating loss,” he said.

He said the assistance was not meant for recognition but as a “token of love” in line with African cultural practices of offering support often referred to as chema during times of mourning.

The donation comes as Zimbabweans continue to rally around the bereaved father whose loss has been described by many as one of the most tragic family incidents in recent times.

The First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa among other public figures have also extended their condolences visiting the family and offering emotional support.

While the gesture has drawn attention, it also highlights the broader issue of road safety, particularly during peak travel periods such as public holidays.

Government has urged drivers to exercise caution on the roads as the country continues to grapple with fatal accidents that leave lasting impacts on families and communities.

For Mujuru, the financial support may offer some relief but the emotional toll of losing his entire immediate family remains immeasurable.