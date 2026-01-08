Pasuwa Plays Down Dynamos Return Amid Speculation

Malawi national football coach Kalisto Pasuwa has dismissed speculation linking him with a return to Harare giants Dynamos FC saying he remains committed to his current role.

Reports had suggested that Pasuwa was approached shortly before Vincent Chaonza’s appointment as Dynamos chairperson with a message sent in an attempt to lure the former title-winning coach back to Harare.

The message reportedly read: “Chinhu ndechenyu ichi” loosely translated as “this is yours”.

While Pasuwa is understood to have responded courteously, those close to the matter say he made it clear he had no intention of taking up a coaching role in Zimbabwe.

Speaking to this publication on Tuesday, Pasuwa firmly rejected the rumours pointing to his contractual obligations in Malawi.

“I still have a running contract with the Football Association of Malawi. I did my part at Dynamos and I am still focused on my job.” said Pasuwa

He holds a special place in Dynamos’ history having led the club to their last league title more than a decade ago.

Since then, the Harare-based side nicknamed the Glamour Boys have endured a prolonged championship drought.

Despite continued speculation from supporters hopeful of a reunion Pasuwa’s comments appear to close the door at least for now, on a return to the club where he enjoyed his greatest domestic success.