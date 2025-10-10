Police Arrest Chinese National Over Fatal Shooting at Makosa Mine

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of a thirty-six-year-old man at a mine in Makosa, Mutoko in the early hours of Thursday.

In a statement, police confirmed the arrest of a 43-year-old Chinese national, Quijun Yu in connection with the incident that left Fungai Nhau dead.

“The ZRP is investigating the circumstances in which a foreign national Quijun Yu (43), shot Fungai Nhau (36) at a mine in Makosa on 09/10/25 at 0200 hours,” said the police.

According to preliminary information, Yu was allegedly on duty at the mine’s Boiler/Carbon room when several people reportedly pounced on the facility resulting in the shooting.

Police did not immediately clarify whether Nhau was among the alleged intruders or an employee of the mine.

“The foreign national has been arrested. The Police will release more details in due course,” the statement added.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion online after a video surfaced showing Chinese nationals under police guard, seated on the ground at the mine.

The ZRP did not confirm whether the individuals in the video are linked to the shooting.

The tragedy has reignited debate over labour relations and accountability at Chinese owned mining companies in the country foreign-run mining operations where reports of tension between workers and management have been recurrent.