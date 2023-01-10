fbpx
Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Police Arrest One Suspect Implicated In Murewa Violence
News
0 Comments

Police Arrest One Suspect Implicated In Murewa Violence

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) announced yesterday that it had arrested a 67 year old man, Never Chimutashu, in connection with the politically motivated violence that rocked Murewa over the weekend.

ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Chimutashu will appear in court soon.

“Reference is made to the ZRP Twitter message dated 7th January 2023 on the alleged Murewa North political violence incident.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of one of the suspects, Never Chimutashu (67), who is expected to appear in court in due course.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is still conducting investigations, with a view of accounting for other suspects in this case,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

The violence, which left seven people believed to be Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters injured, was captured on a mobile phone and went viral on social media.

In the aftermath, several times man rights organizations have condemned the acts, which are alleged to have been carried out by ZanuPF members.

