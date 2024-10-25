Global Fund Powers Healthcare Transformation with Solar Initiative at Natpharm

The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria has partnered with the government to launch a state-of-the-art 450 kW solar system at the Natpharm warehouse in an effort towards enhancing healthcare in Zimbabwe.

The initiative, valued at over half a million dollars, marks a pivotal investment in the country’s health infrastructure, ensuring reliable energy for critical healthcare services.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Harare, Minister of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) Dr. Douglas Mombeshora expressed gratitude to the Global Fund highlighting that these contributions are invaluable and will continue to save countless lives while improving health outcomes across our nation.

Dr. Mombeshora addressed the challenges posed by electricity shortages, saying, “Frequent outages disrupt critical operations, delay medical procedures, and compromise the quality of care that we strive to provide.”

The Solar for Health initiative, which began in 2016, has already resulted in the installation of solar units in 1,044 health facilities, achieving a cumulative capacity of 11 megawatts. “Patients can now receive timely care without the uncertainty caused by electricity shortages,” he asserted.

Global Fund representative Linden Morrison highlighted the importance of this collaborative effort during the launch event.

“Today, we’re marking a significant achievement with this solar unit, which goes a long way in strengthening the health system here in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Since 2003, the Global Fund has invested nearly $3 billion in Zimbabwe, and Morrison announced plans for an additional $500 million in the current funding period to combat HIV, TB, and malaria.

Morrison highlighted the widespread impact of solar energy on health services, stating, “More than 60% of Zimbabwe’s facilities are powered by solar systems, a crucial step in the fight against HIV, TB, and malaria.”

This infrastructure supports essential services, ensuring that health products are stored under optimal conditions.

With pride, Dr Mombeshora noted the system’s capacity, saying, “I am particularly proud to share that this solar system can generate approximately 450 kW, sufficient to meet the warehouse’s power requirements and even feed excess energy back into the national grid.”

This advancement aligns seamlessly with Zimbabwe’s vision for a resilient healthcare future.

Dr. Mombeshora added “This solar project is not just a victory for health but also a step towards a more sustainable, resilient future for Zimbabwe.”

Both leaders urged continued collaboration and support from development partners to further strengthen health infrastructure and improve outcomes for all Zimbabweans.

