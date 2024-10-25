Football in Africa has always been a source of pride and passion. African teams have made their mark in both continental competitions, such as the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), and on the global stage with impressive performances in the FIFA World Cup.

This deep connection between African football and its fans has also driven the growth of sports betting across the continent.

Here’s a look at the best African football teams in history, teams that not only dominate the pitch but also command attention from bettors worldwide.

Egypt: the Pharaohs of African football

No conversation about African football can begin without mentioning Egypt. The Pharaohs hold the record for the most AFCON titles, having won the tournament seven times, with triumphs in 1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, and 2010.

Despite their dominance in Africa, Egypt’s performances at the World Cup have been less impressive, only making it to the group stages in 1934, 1990, and 2018. Nonetheless, with legendary players like Mohamed Salah, they remain a force in African football​.

Nigeria: The Super Eagles

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are one of Africa’s most famous football teams. Known for their consistency on both the continental and global stages, they have qualified for six World Cups, with their best performances being three Round of 16 appearances in 1994, 1998, and 2014. Nigeria has also claimed three AFCON titles (1980, 1994, 2013). Their legacy includes producing some of Africa’s greatest football talents, such as Jay-Jay Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu​.

Cameroon: The Indomitable Lions

Cameroon boasts a rich football history, being the first African nation to reach the quarterfinals of a World Cup in 1990. Known for their resilience, the Indomitable Lions have won five AFCON titles (1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017), making them one of the most decorated teams on the continent. With stars like Roger Milla and Samuel Eto’o, Cameroon has not only made an impact in Africa but also in global football​.

Senegal: The Rising Lions of Teranga

Senegal has become one of the most exciting African teams in recent years. Their breakthrough came in 2002, when they reached the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup, defeating then-defending champions France. With players like Sadio Mané and Kalidou Koulibaly, Senegal claimed their first-ever AFCON title in 2022, cementing their place among Africa’s elite​.

Ghana: The Black Stars

Ghana’s Black Stars have been one of the most successful teams in AFCON history, winning the title four times (1963, 1965, 1978, 1982). Their remarkable run in the 2010 World Cup, where they came within a penalty kick of reaching the semifinals, is still one of the most memorable moments in African football. With legends like Asamoah Gyan and Michael Essien, Ghana remains a powerhouse on the continent​.

Morocco: The Atlas Lions

Morocco was the first African nation to make it to the second round of a World Cup , achieving this in 1986. They also made history in 2022 by becoming the first African team to reach the semifinals of the World Cup. Although Morocco has only one AFCON title (1976), their recent successes on the global stage have revitalized their football legacy​.

Algeria: The Desert Foxes

Algeria has experienced a resurgence in recent years, winning the AFCON in 2019. They’ve also qualified for four World Cups, with their best performance coming in 2014, when they reached the Round of 16. With players like Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani, Algeria continues to be one of Africa’s top teams​.

