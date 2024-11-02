Parliament, ZPCS Prisons Unite to Combat Child Abuse and Rising Teenage Pregnancies in Mashonaland Central

Parliament of Zimbabwe in partnership with Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services has launched a massive campaign to address the growing concern of Child abuse, rape and the alarming rise in teenage pregnancies in Mashonaland Central Province.

The initiative is set to mobilize key stakeholders, including political leaders, traditional leaders, educators, healthcare providers and religious leaders and the community at large to confront these issues and foster a culture of protection and empowerment for young people.

Speaking at the launch in Bindura on Friday under the theme “Anti-Child Abuse, Rape, Promoting Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights”, Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Tsitsi Gezi says the campaign set to address growing concerns in child abuse and child marriages.

“This campaign is a direct response to the growing concerns regarding the safety of the young girls in our communities. Our goal is to raise awareness and shed light on the alarming trends emerging in our communities. We aim not only to discuss the issues, but also to advocate for Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR), which are essential for our young women. It is crucial to empower them with knowledge, offer the necessary services, and foster a culture of openness where topics related to teenage pregnancy and HIV prevention can be addressed without stigma or shame”, said Gezi.

Statistics shows that at least 16 young girls were unable to sit for their October grade seven final examinations this year due to pregnancy in the Province.

“The urgency of this situation is heightened by the troubling statistics recently released about Mashonaland Central Province. The province is currently at a critical crossroads that demands immediate action. These figures serve as a stark reminder of the challenges we face. Bindura has emerged as the epicentre of a growing health crisis, with the highest HIV and AIDS prevalence rate in the region at 8.85%. Following closely are Shamva, with a rate of 8.53%, and Mazowe at 8.43%. While these numbers may seem abstract, they reflect the very real lives, futures, and aspirations of young people that are at risk”.

“Our mission goes beyond simply raising awareness because we aim to establish a support system for those who have been impacted. This includes victims of abuse, young mothers, and individuals grappling with the effects of early sexual activity. This campaign is about extending a helping hand and conveying the message, “You Are Not Alone.” We must create an environment where our children and youth feel safe, valued, and directed toward a healthier and more secure future,” added Gezi.

Speaking at the same occasion Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) Officer Commanding, Mashonaland Central Province, Commissioner Charity Gezi paid tribute to the Parliament of Zimbabwe for driving meaningful change in communities.

“Your leadership and support are vital as we work together to enact policies that safeguard our most vulnerable children from rape and abuse in Mashonaland Central Province. We are grateful for your dedication to driving meaningful change in our communities”’ she said.

“To all participants community leaders, activists, and advocates thank you for being here today.

Your passion and commitment to addressing these pressing issues are inspiring. Together, we stand as a united front against child abuse and violence, ensuring that our children can grow up in a safe and nurturing environment.

As we gather here, let us remember the significance of our work. Each of us has a role to play in protecting our children and promoting their rights. Together, we can create a society where every child is cherished, respected, and free from harm”, added Commissioner Gezi.

Speaking at the same occasion UNFPA Country Representative, Ms. Miranda Tabifor says United Nations is committed in helping and protecting young girls and boys in communities across the country.

“As United Nations, UNFPA and all UN agencies in Zimbabwe we’re committed in helping and protecting young girls and boys in communities across the country through traditional leaders, church leaders, political leaders and everyone from community level in addressing the alarming rate in child abuse, child marriages, rape and child explication “, she said.

The event was attended by various stakeholders including health workers, traditional leaders, teachers, security services and Parliamentarians.

