Tungwarara Seeks Truce with Matinyarare Through Dialogue and Vehicle Gift

Prevail International Chairman Tempter Tungwarara

Presidential adviser Paul Tungwarara has offered a luxury vehicle to former government critic Rutendo Matinyarare as part of efforts to ease tensions following months of public criticism directed at President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The unusual gesture, which includes the offer of a Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series and an invitation to a roundtable discussion, comes amid a public exchange between the two men that has attracted significant attention on social media.

Tungwarara said his actions were motivated by a desire to protect the President’s reputation rather than engage in personal disputes.

“I am not fighting anyone. I am protecting the President’s name,” he said.

In a message addressed to Matinyarare, Tungwarara said he hoped the former government critic would tone down his attacks on the President and other individuals.

“Because you have shown the right attitude, I hope you are going to de-escalate the attacks on the President and everyone else,” he wrote.

“As a first condition for our upcoming roundtable meeting, I want you to come and collect your Toyota 300 Series. Let me know when you are in Harare so we can arrange for you to pick up your car.”

Tungwarara said he had followed Matinyarare’s work over the years and admired some of his contributions, but was concerned by what he described as direct and indirect attacks on President Mnangagwa.

He also criticised the use of social media to settle disputes.

Responding to the offer, Matinyarare accepted the invitation and acknowledged that frustration had led him to air his grievances publicly.

He said he had previously undertaken sensitive assignments on behalf of presidential advisers and envoys, claiming that he had put both his life and business interests at risk while defending Zimbabwe internationally.

Matinyarare alleged that despite his efforts, he was not compensated as agreed.

“When it came time for me to get my agreed remuneration, all the princes, advisers and envoys ran into ivory towers, and I was left standing alone,” he said.

Despite those grievances, he welcomed Tungwarara’s proposal for dialogue.

“I acknowledge and accept that let us have a roundtable and resolve what is clearly an issue that can be resolved amicably if hearts and minds are focused on reconciliation, nation-building and unity,” he said.

Tungwarara reiterated his willingness to engage in discussions, saying he was ready to listen to Matinyarare’s concerns and seek a constructive resolution.

The development has been widely discussed online, with supporters of both men viewing the move as an attempt to shift a public dispute into private dialogue.

Matinyarare has since indicated that a family member will collect the vehicle on his behalf in Harare.