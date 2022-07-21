Your Behavior Is Regrettable, Harare Residents Tell July Moyo

Harare residents have questioned the constitutionality of Local Government Minister, July Moyo’s directives disregarding resolutions by City of Harare to set up an investigative committee to look into the controversial Pomona waste to energy deal.

Harare entered into a contract with Netherlands based Geogenix B.V for the construction of a waste-to-energy deal at the Pomona dumpsite. The City of Harare has since announced that they are not able to pay and want out of the contract.

Local Government minister has however ordered City of Harare to pay the company for waste dumped at its Pomona site for the past three months.

Harare residents have since sided with the municipality in condemning the deal that they said is tilted in favor of the investor.

Under the banner of Harare Metropolitan Residents Forum, Harare residents expressed disgruntlement over July Moyo’s directives on the Pomona deal.

“Your behaviour is especially regrettable in a country, which is founded on the principles of; the supremacy of the constitution; the rule of law; transparency, justice, accountability and responsiveness.

“The constitution calls upon the State and all institutions and agencies of government at every level to, in formulating and implementing laws and policy decisions, come up with policies that will lead to the establishment, enhancement and promotion of a sustainable, just, free and democratic society in which people enjoy prosperous happy and fulfilling lives,” said HAMREF Chairperson Marvelous Khumalo.

He further demanded for the expedition of the devolution process and enabling acts in accordance with the Zimbabwean constitution.

“By making this request for a ministerial position, we are guided by constitution of Zimbabwe which states that people’s needs must be responded to within a reasonable time, and the public must be encouraged to participate in policy-making,” added Khumalo.

