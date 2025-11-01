Walter Magaya Arrested for Rape and Fraud

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries leader Walter Magaya has been arrested in Harare in connection with multiple allegations of rape and fraud police have confirmed.

Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Magaya was taken into custody early on Saturday by a specialist police unit following several reports lodged against him.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Church Leader Walter Magaya in connection with several reports of sexual assault and fraud. The suspect was arrested early today by a police crack team. More details will be released in due course,” Commissioner Nyathi said.

While authorities did not immediately provide further information the arrest marks a significant development involving one of the country’s most prominent church leaders whose ministry has attracted thousands of followers both locally and abroad.

Police say they will release additional details as investigations progress.