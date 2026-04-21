Police Warn Public Over Illegal Handling of Explosives

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has issued a renewed warning against the illegal possession and transportation of explosives describing the offence as a serious threat to public safety and national security.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi reminded both citizens and foreign nationals that strict regulations govern the handling of explosive materials.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reminds Zimbabweans and foreigners that in terms of the Explosives Act, Chapter 10:08, it is a criminal offence for anyone to be in possession or transport explosives to any part of the country without being licensed or authorized to do so,” said Nyathi.

Commissioner Nyathi said no type of vehicle whether public service, private or family-owned should be used to carry explosives under any circumstances.

“Public service vehicles, family or private vehicles are not allowed or permitted to carry explosives for whatever reason. This is for the safety of travellers and effective maintenance of law and order in the country,” Nyathi said.

He highlighted that the handling of explosives is tightly controlled with clear procedures set out by the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development to regulate their manufacture, storage, acquisition and movement.

He also called on members of the public to assist law enforcement by reporting suspicious activities involving explosives.

“In this regard, Zimbabweans are urged to report anyone illegally transporting explosives in public service vehicles, family or private vehicles,” he said.

He further emphasised the importance of proper storage and compliance with legal requirements, warning that offenders would face the full force of the law.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police will ensure the law takes its course without fear or favour on anyone found in illegal possession or transporting explosives without the relevant licence or authority,” Nyathi added.

He said the measures are part of broader efforts to safeguard communities and prevent the misuse of hazardous materials across the country.