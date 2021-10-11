ZIMA Partners PPC Zimbabwe For 2022 Edition

The Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) has partnered cement producing giant PPC Zimbabwe for its 2022 edition billed for the 19th of February.

Addressing journalists last week, ZIMA acknowledged the involvement of corporate giants as they revealed other partners that include Wezhaz Executive Cars, Barmlo Investments and Kitchen Link.

“Let (us) take this appropriate time to make it official that our ZIMA22 Headline Partner is PPC Zimbabwe, where Strength is Guaranteed. We have cemented this partnership over the years through our convergence on strong commitment and determination in our respective trades and value systems.

“It is reassuring that corporate giants continue to locate value around recognizing, promoting, celebrating and awarding our musicians, their works and the music support systems. We welcome Wezhaz Executive Cars, Barmlo Investments, Kitchen Link and the Bullion Group for coming aboard!” said ZIMA representative Benjamin Nyandoro.

Running under the theme “Rhythm, Roots and Cultural Diversity,” these are some of the important dates towards the grand ceremony;

1st November 2021, Opening of Entries

31st December 2021, Closing of Entries

1st– 16thJanuary 2022, Adjudication Process

20th January 2022, Nominees Announcement

21st January – 19th February 2022, Public Vote

19th February 2022, The Awards Event

20th February 2022, The After Party