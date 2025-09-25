ZIFA Backs Simba Bhora After Confederations Cup Win

By Elishamai A Ziumbwa

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has hailed Simba Bhora after the Premier Soccer League champions secured a 1-0 away victory against Eswatini’s Nsingizini Hotspurs in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The preliminary round first leg was played on Sunday at the Obedi Itan Chilume Stadium in Francistown, Botswana marking Simba Bhora’s first steps in continental football.

ZIFA president Nqobile Magwizi described the result as a moment of national pride urging the team to build on the win when they play the return leg this weekend.

“This achievement is more than just a win on the pitch, it is a proud moment for our country as Simba Bhora flies the Zimbabwean flag high in continental football,” Magwizi said.

He added that the association along with Zimbabweans at large, stood firmly behind the team as they push for qualification to the next round.

Magwizi also commended the players, coaching staff and club leadership for their resilience and commitment noting that their success inspires aspiring footballers across the nation.

Simba Bhora, making their debut in CAF inter-club competitions will host the decisive second leg on Sunday.