Zim’s Mwendamberi Joins Africa’s Top Acts at ACCES 2025

By Elishamai A Ziumbwa

Zimbabwean Afro-fusion star Mwendamberi is set to take his music to the international stage after being selected to perform at the prestigious ACCES 2025 showcase festival in South Africa.

The Music In Africa Conference for Collaborations, Exchange and Showcases (ACCES) will run from 30 October to 1 November in the City of Tshwane bringing together over 80 artists from across the continent.

Mwendamberi born Godfrey Chirau will perform alongside some of Africa’s biggest names including South Africa’s Focalistic, Mörda and Zoë Modiga, Botswana’s Mpho Sebina, Ghana’s FimFim, Tanzania’s Frida Amani and Senegalese star Oumy.

The showcase festival, spread across venues in Tshwane offers emerging talent a rare chance to connect directly with international promoters, booking agents and music industry professionals.

The city will transform into a live marketplace, where artists can pitch their sound to festival curators and investors.

Eddie Hatitye, Executive Director of the Music In Africa Foundation (MIAF) said the event is designed to give African musicians the tools to succeed in a rapidly evolving industry.

“We’re creating real pathways for artists, producers, and entrepreneurs to gain the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in a fast-changing industry,” he said.

This year’s conference will also explore themes such as access to finance, festival development, export platforms, artist protection, copyright and the impact of artificial intelligence on creative industries.

ACCES 2025 is organised by the Music In Africa Foundation in partnership with the City of Tshwane, the South African National Conventions Bureau, and the SAMPRA Development Fund.

The initiative aims to position Africa as a serious player in the future of the global music economy.