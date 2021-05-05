Mupfumi Offers Free Medication To Woo Voters

MUTARE- A local businessman, Esau Mupfumi yesterday stepped up campaign efforts for the vacant Dangamvura-Chikanga constituency, providing free medication to residents of the eastern border town.

Mupfumi took advantage of deputy minister of health and child care Dr John Mangwiro, who was on familiarization tour of health facilities in the province.

Speaking on the sidelines of the one day constituency health exercise, Mupfumi chided voters in the constituency for electing opposition politicians, which do not have influence in government circles.

He openly bragged that development only comes through Zanu PF as it essentially controls all levers of government, which the opposition parties have no access to.

“We have spoken over and over on this issue of people continuously voting for infective that engage in corruption. As Zanu PF we do not want to remove people that bare elected into power, we want those people to realize their mistakes. People should see for themselves what they have voted for.

“So we are telling them this time to vote for Zanu PF for which has a direct connection to government, their lives will improve.

“Dangamvura Chikanga needs proper management of someone who has vested interests. The opposition does not have any development it’s only through the ruling party opposition wants to create superficial problems so that they raise against,” he said.

Health Child Care Deputy Minister Hon Dr John Mangwiro was full of praises for Mupfumi who is also a central committee member Mupfumi, for spearheading a health programme to help out people with free medical services.

Dr Mangwiro said, “Hon Dr Mupfumi has invited us to come and help out people at Dangamvura poly clinic to make sure that the clinic is up to date and things that needs to be done are also done.

“The doctors were offering free medical services for diabetes, hypertension and all sorts of sickness. Thanks to Dr Mupfumi who managed to organize this and the whole procedure,” he said.

He revealed that they are introducing more Covid-19 vaccination sites across the city as part of efforts to decentralize the process and decongest existing points as well as to secure that the targeted herd immunity of 126 000 people in Mutare is achieved.

“We want everyone to be vaccinated, let’s all come out with our groups to move the Covid 19 vaccination very fast.

“We need this to be done very often in the whole country. This free health service is something we must do routinely to those who can spare time and this is how we can push up our health services,” he said

Mupfumi is also mobilizing local community to get vaccinated, as he promised to provide free transport to ferry people to vaccination sites. Hundreds of people turned out at Dangamvura Poly Clinic for free medical services, for free consultation, treatment and medication, under the constituency Health programme.

The seat fell vacant following the recall of Prosper Mutseyami by the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) led by Douglas Mwonzora.