Zimbabwe Calls for Harmonised Border Systems to Cut Corridor Delays

HARARE– Zimbabwe has called for stronger coordination with South Africa and Zambia to address persistent bottlenecks along key regional transport corridors, as senior government officials met in Harare for the Trilateral Joint Route Management Group and Joint Committee meetings.

Opening the three-day meeting at the Holiday Inn Hotel, Permanent Secretary for Transport and Infrastructural Development, Engineer Joy Makumbe, said inefficient border procedures, regulatory inconsistencies, and infrastructure constraints were driving up transport costs and undermining trade competitiveness across the region.

Delegations led by South Africa’s Sibulele Dyodo and Zambia’s Engineer Sydney Nyama joined Zimbabwean officials to review progress under bilateral road transport agreements and to map out practical measures to improve corridor performance.

Makumbe said transport operators continue to face conflicting regulations and fragmented processes across Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states, resulting in delays, longer turnaround times and increased demurrage costs.

Among the key challenges identified were congestion at major border posts, limited harmonisation of regulatory frameworks, security and compliance risks, and infrastructure that has not kept pace with rising traffic volumes.

She called for harmonised procedures, coordinated border inspections, integrated digital systems and aligned infrastructure investment in roads, weighbridges and border facilities.

Zimbabwe has recently upgraded major regional routes, including the Harare–Masvingo–Beitbridge Highway, and is prioritising the rehabilitation of the Harare–Chirundu, Harare–Nyamapanda and Bulawayo–Victoria Falls roads. The government has also modernised the Beitbridge Border Post, with upgrades to Chirundu and Forbes border posts planned.

Makumbe said efficient corridors are critical to supporting trade, industrialisation and the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area, adding that implementation — rather than agreements alone — would determine success.

“Our goal is to ensure that the routes linking Zimbabwe, South Africa and Zambia function as efficient, safe and competitive corridors that support trade, investment and regional integration,” she said.