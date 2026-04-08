Foreign Nationals Face New Hurdles as South Africa Tightens Immigration Rules

South Africa is set for sweeping changes to its immigration system after Cabinet approved a revised policy framework aimed at tightening controls while boosting economic growth.

The move follows the adoption of the Updated White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection (CIRP) which lays out a new direction for how visas, residency and citizenship will be granted in the country.

South Africa Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber described the decision as a major step in reforming the system.

“The approval of the Revised White Paper by Cabinet marks another important milestone on our journey to fundamentally reform South Africa’s civil and immigration systems,” he said.

At the centre of the reforms is a shift towards a points-based system that prioritises economic value.

Under the proposals, work visas and permanent residency will increasingly be assessed on applicants’ contributions to the economy including job creation, investment and critical skills.

Citizenship, the Department of Home Affairs says will no longer be granted arbitrarily but will favour individuals who demonstrate a clear commitment to South Africa’s development.

Marisa Jacobs, Managing Director of Xpatweb said the approach could strengthen the country’s ability to attract talent.

“This is a positive step towards enhancing South Africa’s economic growth and enabling businesses to attract the skills needed to build a sustainable nation,” she said.

The reforms also introduce changes aimed at making South Africa more attractive to foreign professionals.

Spouses of skilled visa holders will now be allowed to apply for work authorisation through the points-based system, easing previous restrictions that often barred them from employment.

While the change does not guarantee automatic work rights, it creates a clearer pathway for spouses to enter the labour market.

“Many accompanying spouses are themselves highly skilled, representing an untapped economic benefit for South Africa,” Ms Jacobs said.

At the same time, authorities are tightening regulations in other areas.

The Retired Person Visa will now include stricter requirements such as a minimum age threshold and higher financial criteria aligned with the cost of living.

Officials say the changes are designed to prevent misuse of the visa category, which previously had no age limit and had been granted to applicants as young as 25.

In addition, the existing financially independent residence route will shift to an investment-based model, requiring applicants to commit part of their wealth to South Africa.

The Department of Home Affairs South Africa is now expected to draft legislation to bring the policy into law with proposals set to be tabled in Parliament.

Schreiber said the reforms aim to create “modern, efficient and secure systems” that serve national interests.

However, Ms Jacobs warned that businesses and foreign nationals should begin preparing for the changes now, rather than waiting for the legislative process to conclude.

The overhaul signals one of the most significant shifts in South Africa’s immigration policy in years, as the country seeks to balance economic growth with tighter migration controls.