Man Sentenced 20 Years For Ejaculating Inside Victim’s Mouth

A Raffingora man was recently sentenced to 20 years in jail for inserting his manhood and ejaculating inside his victim’s mouth.

Mathew Denis (26) pleaded guilty when he appeared before Chinhoyi Magistrate, Amos Mbobo and was sentenced to 20 years in jail with two years suspended on good behaviour.

The victim (name withheld) is a female adult aged 37 residing at Mpinge of Ndare farm, Raffingora and is employed as a general worker.

The two were not related and only know each other in relation to this case.

It is the state’s case that on the 20th of August 2017 and at Mpinge of Ndure in Raffingora, Mathew Denis a male person unlawfully intentionally inserted his penis into the mouth of the victim knowing that she had not consented to the act.

On the 20th of August 2017 at around 1400hrs and at Mpinge of Ndare farm, Raffingora, Denis visited the victim who was alone at her homestead and threatened her with an iron bar before force-marching her to a nearby bush.

Denis then undressed the victim and ordered her to open her mouth.

He inserted his erect manhood into her mouth and ejaculated inside before disappearing from the scene.