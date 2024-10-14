Zimbabwe’s Mealie Meal Products Cleared of Harmful Glyphosate: SAZ

The Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) says recent tests conducted on six popular mealie meal brands have confirmed that Zimbabwe’s staple food products are free from harmful levels of glyphosate, a cancer-causing herbicide often used in agricultural production.

The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) and SAZ have assured consumers that the products on the market are safe and meet international safety standards.

According to test results revealed by SAZ director general Duncan Madambe, the six brands analyzed—Ngwerewere Super Refined Meal, Red Seal Super Roller Meal, Sunrise Roller Meal, Mega Roller Meal, Pearlenta and Chibataura Roller Meal—were found to have glyphosate levels well below the internationally accepted safety limits.

“The six samples of mealie meal for the following brands…were then analyzed. The following are the results of analysis: In all the analyzed samples, the levels of glyphosate were below 0.5 parts per million, which is the limit of detection for the method of tests.

“Our national standards for maize meal, Zimbabwe standard 716, makes reference to the codex limits for glyphosate in maize to which manufacturers should comply with, and this codex is an internationally agreed food standard,” said Madambe.

According to Madambe, Zimbabwe follows Codex 158 of 2006, which sets the maximum permissible glyphosate level at 5 parts per million.

All tested samples were far below this limit, confirming their safety for consumption.

“This means that the detected levels are below the maximum residue limits in the analyzed mealie meal samples. Therefore, these samples are fit for or are safe for consumption,” Madambe said.

GMAZ chairman Tafadzwa Musarara echoed these findings, affirming that no harmful glyphosate levels have been detected since last October.

“It is routine within our internal quality management protocols to test for any harmful substance in the grain we receive both from foreign and domestic markets. Since we commenced imports in October 2023, no harmful content of glyphosate or any other material was detected by our internal labs,” he said

Musarara assured consumers that all mealie meal brands sold in Zimbabwe adhere to the same rigorous safety standards.

“We want to assure the market that Zimbabwe is food secure, with supplies way exceeding demand. The food is safe, healthy, and nutritious. Consumers are free to buy as much as they desire and afford,” he said.

The tests were conducted following reports on social media that top Zimbabwe mealie meal brands had high levels of the cancer causing herbicide.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

