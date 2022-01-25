ZRP Officer Locked Up For Sodomising Boy At Gunpoint

A Zimbabwe Republic Police officer has been locked up after state opposed his bail pending trial following allegations of aggravated indecent assault.

Hillary Zano, a 36 year old officer stood before Harare Magistrates Yeukai Nzuda on Monday answering to three counts for aggravated indecency.

It is the state’s case that the on January 12, Zano asked the complainant (name withheld) to accompany him to his work place at ZRP Somerby.

The two met at Mbudzi Roundabout at around 1900 hours and the accused person then drove his car and upon arrival in Somerby they both entered into an office where Zano gave the complainant a laptop for his studies.

The court also heard around 2300 hours, Zano took blankets from his motor vehicle and told the complainant that they should retire to bed.

The accused person insisted that they must both sleep naked, before asking the complainant to remove his clothes.

The complainant opposed the request and refused to remove his clothes.

The state further alleges that Zano then took a silver pistol firearm from his bag and ordered the complainant to remove the clothes, due to fear, the complainant later removed his clothes.

The accused person then had anal sexual intercourse with the complainant without his consent and without protection.

After the incident, they slept in the office.

The court further heard that the following morning, the accused had anal sexual intercourse with the complainant without protection and without his consent.

After the incident, the accused then drove the complainant back and dropped him at Mbudzi Roundabout and gave him USD$1-00 before proceeding to his place of residence in Chitungwiza.

The state alleged that on January 17, around 2200 hours, the accused proceeded to the complainant’s place of residence and asked the complainant through his mother to be accompanied to his work since he was alone on night shift.

The complainants mother agreed since she wanted her son to benefit from WIFI for his studies.

When the two arrived at Zano’s office, the accused person produced a pistol and ordered the complainant to remove his clothes and the complainant followed as instructed.

The accused had anal sexual intercourse with the complainant once without protection.

The court further alleges that on January 22 at around 1945 hours Zano phoned the complainant and told him to meet at Mbudzi Roundabout and the complainant agreed to meet.

At around 2245 hours Zano arrived at Mbudzi Roundabout with his motor vehicle and picked the complainant and parked his motor vehicle at Southlea Park charge office car park and ordered the complainant to strip off all his clothes and the complainant complied and accused person also removed his clothes.

When the accused was about to have anal sexual intercourse with the complainant, Southlea Park police officers arrived at the scene and found both Zano and the complainant naked.

The accused started wearing his clothes and handed his police ID card to the police officer and escaped.

The matter came to light when Southlea Park police officers later interviewed the complainant who revealed the abuse he suffered at the hands of the accused, leading to the arrest of the accused person.

The matter was referred to 2 February for routine remand.

Lynette Gwarisa represented the state.