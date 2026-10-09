Chinhoyi Targets Water Losses with Major Pipe Replacement Project

By Panashe Muzhanye and Edith Mugabe

Residents of Chinhoyi could benefit from improved water supplies as Helcraw Water partners the municipality to rehabilitate the town’s ageing water distribution network.

The project involves replacing old asbestos pipes with modern polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes in a bid to reduce leakages and improve the delivery of treated water to residents.

Municipality of Chinhoyi Public Relations Manager Tichaona Mlauzi said more than 52% of treated water was being lost before reaching consumers, placing a financial burden on the local authority.

“Over 52% of treated water was being lost. This non-revenue water has cost the council since water is passed on to the consumer on a cost build-up,” he said.

Non-revenue water refers to water produced and treated by a utility but lost through leakages, unauthorised consumption or other inefficiencies before it generates revenue.

Helcraw Water public relations officer Melisa Chatikobo said the company was drawing on lessons from its smart water system project in Harare while adapting its approach to Chinhoyi’s specific needs.

“The needs of Chinhoyi are not necessarily the same as those of Harare or any other town. That is why our approach is based on understanding the municipality’s infrastructure, its water challenges and its investment priorities and then developing interventions that respond to those specific needs,” she said.

Chatikobo said the company’s broader objective was to improve access to clean and safe water by working with local authorities to address infrastructure challenges.

The partnership comes amid efforts to improve the efficiency of urban water distribution systems where ageing infrastructure and leaking pipes can contribute to significant water losses.

For Chinhoyi, reducing those losses could help the municipality make better use of treated water and ease pressure on its water supply system.

However, the impact of the project will depend on the extent of the rehabilitation work, the reduction in water losses and whether improvements translate into a more reliable supply for residents.