Dominant New Zealand Seal Series Whitewash Over Zim Women



By Kudzaiishe Zvaguma

New Zealand Women’s National Cricket Team completed a commanding clean sweep of their One Day International series against Zimbabwe Women’s National Cricket Team with a crushing 200-run victory in the third and final match at University of Otago Oval.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, New Zealand posted an imposing 303 for six from their 50 overs.

Maddy Green led the charge with a fluent 94 off 73 balls, striking 12 boundaries while captain Amelia Kerr contributed 80 runs in a strong partnership that anchored the innings.

Brooke Halliday added a useful 40 to help push the total beyond the 300 mark.

For Zimbabwe, Christabel Chatonzwa was the most successful bowler with two wickets.

Tendai Makusha, Adel Zimunu and Precious Marange each claimed one wicket.

Chasing a daunting target, Zimbabwe struggled to build momentum and lost wickets at regular intervals.

Loreen Tshuma top-scored with 34 from 41 balls, while Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano added 22.

However, the visitors were unable to form meaningful partnerships as the New Zealand bowlers kept tight control.

Kerr capped a superb all-round performance with the ball, taking five wickets for 22 runs in just 3.1 overs to dismantle the Zimbabwe batting line-up.

Rosemary Mair chipped in with two wickets as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 103 in 27.1 overs.

The comprehensive victory secured a 3–0 series win for New Zealand and underlined their dominance throughout the contest.