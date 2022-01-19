CSOs Express Concern Over Charamba Statements On Gukurahundi Plaque

The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) has castigated Deputy Chief Secretary, Presidential Communications, George Charamba over his remarks that the construction of a memorial plaque in honour of victims of the Gukurahundi genocide in Matabeleland South province is illegal are an indication that the Government is not willing to address the Gukurahundi issue.

Early this month unknown assailants reportedly used explosives to destroy a memorial plaque at Bhalagwe, marking the fourth time in two years that the plaque has been defaced.

In a statement, CiZC spokesperson Obert Masaraure said Charamba’s sentiments were a sign that citizens cannot trust the regime to lead a genuine peace process.

“As Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, we categorically stated that the government’s continued silence pointed to unbridled intransigence and insincerity towards genuinely addressing issues of national healing and reconciliation; almost three decades since the Gukurahundi massacres which resulted in the loss of over 20 000 innocent lives.

“On January 17, 2022 Mr. Charamba confirmed the government of Zimbabwe’s stance when he told an online publication that the construction of the memorial plaque at Bhalagwe was done “arbitrarily”. His sentiments are testimony to the fact that the current government led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa does not have the political will to ensure that the Gukurahundi issue is addressed in an inclusive and comprehensive manner.

“Charamba’s sentiments justify the government’s cosmetic approaches towards resolving the Gukurahundi issue and further prove that President Mnangagwa’s pledge to address the Gukurahundi issue is just mere politicking,” Masaraure said.

He added “It is now quite apparent that Zimbabweans cannot trust perpetrators to lead a truth telling, reconciliation and national healing process and consequently, the dream of nationhood in Zimbabwe continues to be a pipe dream.

“From Mr. Charamba’s sentiments, it is very much clear that the State is not committed to a genuine process that will result in truth, justice, reconciliation, healing and closure. It is foolhardy to expect victims to seek permission from the chief culprits to erect memorial plaques in honour of their dear departed ones.”

Masaraure said by destroying memorial plaques and refusing affected families the chance to mourn their departed ones, the Zanu PF regime is trying to sweep the Gukurahundi issue under the carpet.