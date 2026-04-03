Fake Lawyer in CBD Scam Swindles Woman Out of US$550

By Judith Nyuke

A 47-year-old man appeared in court for allegedly posing as a lawyer and defrauding a woman of US$550 by claiming he could legally represent her at the Harare Civil Court and recover a debt on her behalf.

Lenon Mapiye, of Greystone Park, appeared before Harare magistrate Michael Mafukidze charged with fraud.

The matter was remanded to 30 April.

​The State, represented by Takudzwa Jambawo, alleges that during November 2025 at the corner of Kwame Nkrumah and Chinhoyi Street in the Harare CBD, Mapiye unlawfully and intentionally misrepresented facts to the complainant Mavis Panashe Masendeke.

​He allegedly claimed to be a lawyer capable of securing a court date at the Harare Civil Court and collect a US$1,600 debt from Mike Chimbwanda on Masendeke’s behalf. Mapiye was subsequently given US$50 by the complainant as part-payment for his services.

​It is the State’s case that Mapiye knew well that he was not a lawyer and lacked the capacity to assist the complainant.

Mapiye reportedly went to the debtor and collected US$500, which he was supposed to hand over to Masendeke; however, he failed to do so and converted the money to his own use.