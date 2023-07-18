Kasukuwere Calls for Thorough Investigation into Itai Dzamara’s Disappearance

Presidential aspirant and former Zanu PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere has called for a comprehensive investigation into the mysterious disappearance of journalist-cum-activist Itai Dzamara.

Dzamara went missing in March 2015 and has not been accounted for since then, leaving his family and the public desperate for answers.

In an interview with a local online publication, Kasukuwere emphasized the need for accountability and highlighted the importance of addressing the issue as outlined in the US-Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act.

“It must be one of those issues contained in the ZIDERA document where investigations must be carried out to ascertain and exactly identify where one of our own, Itai Dzamara is. Those who did it must be held accountable and I think this is the beginning of the process. We need a government that is accountable. Yes, there are things that people can do, what we need to know is what happened to Itai Dzamara, where is he,” Kasukuwere said.

He also made it clear that he had no involvement in or authority over the incident and expressed his belief that Dzamara was a courageous individual who stood up for his views, further emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation to uncover the truth surrounding his disappearance and urged the authorities to dedicate their efforts to finding answers and shedding light on the fate of Dzamara.

“As Saviour Kasukuwere there has been all sorts of talk about Itai Dzamara, I have no hand let alone authority or could do anything about Itai Dzamara. I thought he stood for his views and whoever did what they did to Itai Dzamara we need a thorough investigations to handle that question,” he said.

The disappearance of Itai Dzamara has been a topic of concern and speculation within Zimbabwe and internationally for several years.

Dzamara was a prominent critic of former President Robert Mugabe’s regime, known for his passionate activism and peaceful protests.

His family and human rights organizations have continuously demanded justice and answers regarding his disappearance.

