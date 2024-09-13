National Budget Workshop Empowers Disabled Communities to Shape Financial Policy

A national budget workshop hosted by disability advocacy group Signs of Hope Trust has empowered Zimbabwe’s disabled communities to take an active role in shaping financial policies for the 2025 budget.

The workshop aimed to educate participants on how to engage with the National Budget Strategy Paper and present their priorities to the government.

In an interview with 263chat Signs of Hope Trust executive director Samantha Sibanda, highlighted the need for persons with disabilities to be proactive in influencing public policy.

“Our goal is to ensure that persons with disabilities are aware of the budgeting process and can make submissions that align with national priorities. This workshop is a step toward making sure their needs are not left out when it comes to budget allocations,” Sibanda said.

The workshop provided a platform for individuals with disabilities to discuss their most pressing concerns, from healthcare access to job creation and disability grants.

By engaging with the National Budget Strategy Paper, they gained a better understanding of how to align their needs with national financial frameworks.

Southern African Parliamentary Support Trust (SAPST), programmes officer Henry Ndlovu said their organisation is working with PWDs to ensure key priorities are identified.

“We are working together to ensure that persons with disabilities can identify their key priorities and submit them to the government as part of the national budget process. This is about social inclusion and giving marginalized groups a chance to participate in public financial decisions.” Ndlovu said

Disability advocates are optimistic that their collective voice will be heard, leading to meaningful changes in resource allocation and service provision for Zimbabwe’s disabled community.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

