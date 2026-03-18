ZPP Raises Alarm Over Surge in Rights Violations Across Zimbabwe

Local human rights watchdog, The Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) has reported a rise in violations across the country warning that intimidation, coercion and restrictions on freedoms continue to undermine democratic processes and civic participation.

In its latest monthly report, ZPP documented 105 human rights violations in February 2026 affecting 3 205 victims nationwide.

The abuses ranged from serious offences such as torture, assault and enforced disappearances to violations of civil liberties including restrictions on freedoms of assembly, association and expression.

Other cases involved unequal distribution of food aid, unjustified arrests, hate speech and forced displacement.

According to the report, the violations affected a broad cross-section of society with 1 651 women including 24 living with disabilities and 1 554 men including 14 with disabilities among those impacted.

ZPP said the findings point to a pattern in which political dynamics continue to shape the human rights environment.

“The data highlights the systemic role of both state and politically affiliated actors in perpetrating human rights violations, raising concerns about institutional accountability, protection of personal security and the right to freely participate in political and civic life,” the organisation said.

The report attributes the majority of violations to state institutions and ruling party actors.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police accounted for 21.12% of cases while members of ZANU PF were responsible for 35.46% mainly through alleged political intimidation and interference with civil freedoms.

Local authorities were implicated in 15.14% of cases, while school officials accounted for 11.55% reflecting what ZPP described as the extension of control into community and civic spaces. Traditional leaders, government officials and other actors made up smaller proportions.

Geographically, violations were most concentrated in Harare, which recorded 30 cases, followed by Manicaland and Matabeleland North provinces. Other regions reported lower figures, with rural areas generally showing fewer incidents.

ZPP said the trend suggests that politically active and urban areas are more prone to rights violations, particularly during periods of heightened civic engagement.

The organisation also raised concerns about the broader climate surrounding ongoing constitutional processes, warning that violence and intimidation risk undermining public confidence.

While commending church leaders for advocating constitutionalism and democratic values, ZPP criticised what it described as persistent interference by political and state actors.

“The human rights violations documented by ZPP in February highlight a troubling pattern in which, despite the existence of institutional mechanisms for public participation, the broader climate of coercion and suppression continues to undermine civil and political rights,” the report said.

It added that the situation threatens the prospects for “meaningful, participatory, and peaceful governance” in the country.

ZPP called for greater accountability from state institutions and urged authorities to ensure the protection of fundamental freedoms, warning that failure to address the issues could further erode trust in governance systems.