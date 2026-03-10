Police Officer Faces Murder Charges

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

A 35-year-old police officer stationed in Chimanimani has appeared in court facing a murder charge following the death of a man he allegedly assaulted.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), Bhekimpilo Ncube appeared in court in connection with the death of Godman Mtimba (34).

The court heard that the incident stems from a report received on 25 February 2026 that the now-deceased had been behaving violently in the Chikukwa area.

Prosecutors allege that Ncube who was in charge of the Chikukwa Police Base at the time later apprehended Mtimba on 26 February 2026.

The suspect was taken to Chikukwa Business Centre where Ncube was reportedly drinking beer.

It is alleged that the police officer then attempted to remove the suspect’s beard using a knife during which he sliced Mtimba on the chin and cheek, inflicting injuries.

Mtimba was subsequently rushed to Mutambara Hospital for treatment but succumbed to the injuries.

After the victim was pronounced dead, Ncube reportedly surrendered himself to the police.

The accused officer remains in custody pending further court proceedings.