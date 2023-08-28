Constitution of Zimbabwe As amended up to 20th June, 2023

The 2013 Zimbabwe constitution was enacted by the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act, which was gazetted as a law on 22nd May 2013. The constitution replaced the previous one that was adopted in 1979 at the Lancaster House Agreement, which ended the Rhodesian Bush War. The new constitution was drafted by a parliamentary committee after a public consultation process and a referendum, and it introduced several changes to the political and legal system of Zimbabwe. Some of the main features of the 2013 constitution are:

A presidential term limit of two five-year terms.

A bill of rights that guarantees civil, political, social, economic and cultural rights.

A constitutional court that has the final authority on constitutional matters.

A devolution of power to provincial and local governments.

A human rights commission, an electoral commission, an anti-corruption commission and other independent commissions to promote accountability and democracy.

