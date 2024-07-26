fbpx
Friday, July 26, 2024
UK Embassy Launches Initiative to Boost Zimbabwean Farmers' Exports
UK Embassy Launches Initiative to Boost Zimbabwean Farmers’ Exports

The British Embassy in Zimbabwe has announced a new initiative aimed at enhancing the capabilities of smallholder farmers in the country.

The initiative, part of the UK Trade Partnerships (UKTP) program, is designed to improve the production and export of high-value horticulture crops to the UK and European Union (EU) markets.

The program will provide smallholder farmers with comprehensive advisory support to boost their skills and knowledge in producing high-quality crops.

Through a Hub and Spoke model, lead farms supported by the UK will supply essential inputs to smallholder farmers, who will then sell their crops back to these lead farms for export. This innovative approach ensures that smallholders have a stable market for their produce and the resources needed to scale up their operations, ultimately leading to increased incomes and improved livelihoods.

The initiative also extends its support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the horticulture sector, facilitating their participation in European trade fairs.

This will enable them to showcase their products to a wider audience and secure export opportunities, further strengthening trade links between Zimbabwe and the EU.

The UK Embassy will collaborate closely with ZimTrade, Zimbabwe’s trade promotion organization, to implement these initiatives. ZimTrade’s expertise will be instrumental in guiding SMEs through the process of accessing and navigating the European market.

The UKTP program has been active in Zimbabwe since 2019, focusing on supporting smallholders in horticulture value chains. Previous projects have included support for women-led SMEs in the cosmetics, jewelry, and home décor sectors, demonstrating the UK’s commitment to inclusive economic growth and development.

The initiative aligns with the UK’s Economic Partnership Agreement with Eastern & Southern Africa, which grants Zimbabwean businesses duty-free and quota-free access to the UK market.

Similarly, the EU’s EPA with Eastern & Southern Africa provides similar benefits for Zimbabwean exports to the EU.

Written by

Multi-award winning journalist/photojournalist with keen interests in politics, youth, child rights, women and development issues. Follow Lovejoy On Twitter @L_JayMut

