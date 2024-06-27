FORUS Distances itself from Former Member’s Statements and Clarifies Stance on Alleged Demonstrations

The Freedom of Rights Under Sovereign (FORUS) party has formally distanced itself from recent comments made by Mr. Thandazani Moyo during his appearance on Gambakwe Media.

In a statement released by the party, FORUS clarified that Moyo’s views do not represent the party’s position, as he resigned from his role as Spokesperson and revoked his membership in July 2023.

“We as FORUS Party disassociate ourselves from the recent opinions expressed by Mr. Thandazani Moyo in a media appearance on Gambakwe Media,” read the statement

The party highlighted that any statements made by Moyo are his personal views and not those of the FORUS Party.

The party also addressed allegations regarding its involvement in demonstrations against the current government.

“We categorically refute, deny, and dismiss with contempt the notion that FORUS Party is involved in any alleged demonstration against a sitting government. Such claims are baseless and unfounded,” the statement asserted.

FORUS reiterated its commitment to addressing issues through peaceful and democratic means and advocating for electoral reforms.

In a notable disclosure, FORUS revealed that its president, Manyara Irene Muyenziwa, who also serves as the Convener of the National Electoral Reform Agenda (NERA), had a private conversation with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Secretariat.

This conversation was made public by Gambakwe Media, aided by Mr. Moyo, which FORUS described as an “unprofessional” breach of trust and privacy.

FORUS reaffirmed its positive relationship with SADC, stating, “We have engaged diplomatically with SADC on issues related to electoral reforms and irregularities.”

The party highlighted the constructive nature of its dialogue with SADC and clarified the regional body’s role, noting that “SADC does not have a legal basis to order and supervise fresh elections in Zimbabwe.”

The statement concluded by appreciating SADC’s efforts in promoting democratic governance, peace, and security in the region. FORUS acknowledged the work of independent observer missions, including the SADC Electoral Observer Mission (SEOM), in monitoring Zimbabwe’s general elections.

It also recognized the constraints faced by SADC in enforcing recommendations and interventions, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic strategies and soft power approaches.

