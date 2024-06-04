‘Ndima YaMai’ Pays Tribute to African Women

Essence of Women, the female dance company of AfriKera Arts Trust, is set to dazzle audiences with their latest production, “Ndima YaMai.”

“Ndima YaMai,” which translates to “women’s spaces” in Shona, will take center stage at the Alliance Française Harare on June 7, 2024, at 6:30 PM.

Co-directed and co-choreographed by Rujeko Dumbutshena, an Assistant Professor of African Dance at the University of Florida, and Soukaina M-L Edom, the Founder and Director of AfriKera Arts Trust, this production is a testament to the collaborative spirit and artistic excellence of Zimbabwean and diasporic female artists.

“‘Ndima YaMai’ is a powerful statement about the liberation and self-actualization of African women, incorporating elements of storytelling to symbolize the interconnectedness of women and nature,” said Dumbutshena. “Through this production, we aim to uplift the voices and stories of women across the continent, showcasing the beauty, strength, and creativity that has always been at the heart of the African female experience.”

Soukaina M-L Edom emphasized the collaborative nature of the project, saying, “This is a truly collaborative effort that brings together some of the most talented female artists in Zimbabwe and the diaspora. Together, we have crafted a performance that is both visually stunning and emotionally resonant, inviting the audience to connect with the shared experiences and aspirations of African women.”

The production features a dynamic blend of spoken word, dance, and music, celebrating the diverse experiences and resilience of African women.

Supported by the US Embassy Zimbabwe, the University of Florida College of the Arts, the Center for Arts Migration and Entrepreneurship, and Alliance Française Harare, “Ndima YaMai” stands as a significant cultural event.

