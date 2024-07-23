New Local Acts Announced for Kingdom World Tour Featuring Maverick City and Kirk Franklin

The organisers of the Kingdom World Tour Zimbabwe leg featuring Maverick City and Kirk Franklin have unveiled an exciting lineup of local supporting acts.

These local gospel talents will join the already announced Joyfull Praise Choir, promising an exceptional event on the Christian calendar.

Worshiper Ezekiel Paul is set to bring another worship dimension to the concert, while Covenant Praise will infuse their vibrant energy into the Kingdom World Tour.

The New Life Covenant Church choir, known for its talented songwriters and outstanding vocalists, is also among the featured acts.

From the City of Kings, Vocal EX will make their way to the Harare stage. The Bulawayo group was one of the most requested acts on social media when organisers asked for suggestions on which local talents should be added to the lineup.

Meanwhile, tickets for the concert, scheduled for August 12th at Glamis Arena in Harare, are selling out quickly. The popular group ticket deal, offering five tickets for $100, is especially in high demand.

General access tickets are priced at $25, VIP tickets at $65, and the exclusive ‘Meet and Greet’ tickets at $100.

Event Director Pastor Lyncolin Kapswara expressed excitement about the new lineup, stating, “The addition of these local acts brings a fresh dimension to the tour, which Zimbabwe has the privilege of hosting.”

“We involved the public in selecting the supporting acts, and we are thrilled to present groups that will deliver outstanding praise and worship,” he added.

“From Bulawayo, the overwhelming request to add Vocal EX has been honoured and they will be joining us.

“Tickets are selling fast, so we encourage everyone to secure theirs in time to avoid disappointment, as many are eager to be part of this groundbreaking tour.”

