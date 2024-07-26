Women’s Rights Groups Advocate for Inclusion of Rural Women in Leadership Roles

Women’s rights groups have joined forces to reach out to the minority communities in the country for an inclusion of women from remote areas in leadership roles.

Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCOZ) and Women in Politics Support Unit (WIPSU) shared some heartfelt testimonies from women from rural areas such as Binga and Kariba during the launch of the Feminist Participatory Action Research (FPAR) in Harare on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, Plaxedia Mauto, who is from Binga, shared the findings she gathered from women in Binga while conducting this research.

“Binga is an underdeveloped community, and there are so many abuses. A woman cannot own land; they accuse you of infidelity if you want to own land. Cultural beliefs are also a barrier to women. It is so difficult to survive in Binga. Women are not allowed to talk, raise a voice, or argue. When a child misbehaves, a woman is blamed,” said Mauto, adding that girls are not usually allowed to go to school.

Sharing the same sentiments, Ropafadzo Chigodho from Kariba said, “As a rural woman from rural Kariba, I used to shiver and sweat whenever I had to stand before people, but now I can lead. When this project came, our confidence was boosted.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the same event, WCOZ Chairperson Muchanyara Mukamuri said there was a need for the authorities to abide by the statutes of the constitution in implementing the 50/50 agenda.

“Our Constitution speaks of equality roles in leadership between women and men and non-discrimination. It’s about the implementation of those sections of the Constitution that speak of equality and non-discrimination.

“We have seen with discerning hearts that even appointments made at all levels, whether in the public sector or private sector, still tilt towards men, yet there are capable women,” Mukamuri added.

“There should be political commitment and financing to ensure that they are intentional and deliberate about it during the appointments period, during the Constitutional implementation, during the elections, through political parties, and all appointments done by the President.

“We feel so sad when we find that even when we speak about having a woman in the Presidium, we continue to have only men. We are on a fresh bid, and this time I think we have to up our game to ensure that by the time we reach 2028, we are there.”

Women in Politics Support Unit (WIPSU) Executive Director Sakhile Sifelani Ngoma also said women are claiming back their positions within communities and at the national level through the extensive grassroots movement approach.

“So, as the women’s movement in Zimbabwe and as WIPSU, we are in a fresh bid for 50-50 in Zimbabwe. Looking at representation in the country, yes, we can see the gains that we have made in terms of representation coming out of the 2023 election, but we are still on a call for progressive development, which is what the Constitution is asking for.” Ngoma said