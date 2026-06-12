Digital Revolution Offers Lifeline to Zim’s Farmers Amid Climate Pressures



Zimbabwe’s agriculture sector, the backbone of the country’s economy and a source of livelihood for millions is increasingly feeling the strain of climate change, erratic rainfall patterns and limited access to modern infrastructure.

Agriculture contributes around 17% of Zimbabwe’s gross domestic product (GDP), accounts for approximately 40% of exports and supports the livelihoods of between 60% and 70% of the population.

However, changing weather conditions and growing uncertainty are making farming more challenging than ever.

For many farmers, access to timely information can mean the difference between profit and loss.

Weather forecasts, crop health indicators, irrigation schedules and market prices have become critical tools in an industry that is under mounting pressure to improve productivity and resilience.

Against this backdrop, digital technologies are increasingly being viewed as a potential game changer.

Companies such as Liquid Intelligent Technologies which provides solutions in connectivity, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and cyber security, say technology can help farmers make better-informed decisions and improve efficiency.

Across Africa, digital agriculture is already showing tangible results.

Liquid has supported agribusiness platforms such as Kenya’s Twiga Foods where Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled logistics and monitoring systems have helped optimise supply chains and reduce operational costs by up to 30%.

The company’s IoT connectivity solutions are also being used by aquaculture farmers to remotely monitor water quality and pond conditions, helping to improve fish production while reducing losses.

Industry experts say such examples highlight the growing importance of connectivity and real-time data in transforming agricultural productivity.

Connectivity becoming essential

Reliable internet access is increasingly being regarded as essential infrastructure for modern farming.

In Zimbabwe, where agriculture remains largely dependent on rainfall, access to climate and market information can help farmers respond more effectively to changing conditions.

Connected farms use IoT sensors to track soil moisture, irrigation systems and crop health in real time.

A soil sensor installed in a maize field, for example, can alert a farmer when moisture levels fall below critical thresholds, allowing action to be taken before crops are affected.

Farm managers can access this information through mobile dashboards and adjust irrigation and farming practices accordingly.

Connectivity also gives farmers access to market intelligence.

Digital platforms provide real-time information on commodity prices and buyer demand, helping producers determine the best time to sell their crops, negotiate more favourable prices and reduce losses along the supply chain.

Even where smartphone ownership remains limited, technology is still making an impact.

“SMS-based alerts deliver weather warnings and soil management advice directly to farmers’ phones, ensuring information still reaches rural communities.”

Experts say collecting data is only the first step.

The real value lies in turning information into practical decisions.

Cloud platforms now allow farmers and agricultural organisations to use advanced digital tools without investing in expensive on-site infrastructure.

Zimbabwe’s Earth Observation Statistics platform (EOSTAT), for example, uses satellite monitoring technology to analyse large volumes of agricultural data quickly and cost-effectively.

Artificial intelligence is also being used to recommend when and where to apply water, fertilisers and pesticides, helping to reduce input costs while boosting productivity.

According to industry estimates, precision agriculture tools can increase crop yields by between 20% and 30% by enabling farmers to act on real-time information rather than assumptions.

“Farmers still make the decisions; digital tools give them better information.”

Growing cyber security concerns

As agriculture becomes increasingly digitised, experts warn that cyber security must not be overlooked.

Modern farms regularly exchange data with buyers, logistics companies, banks and agritech platforms.

Without adequate protection, sensitive information could be exposed to cyber attacks or manipulation.

Zimbabwe sought to address these risks through the Cyber and Data Protection Act of 2021, which established legal requirements for safeguarding digital information and protecting personal data.

Analysts say compliance with these regulations helps protect farmers’ operational and financial information while building trust throughout the agricultural value chain.

Bridging the skills gap

While technology offers significant opportunities, experts stress that infrastructure alone is not enough.

Many farmers possess extensive agricultural knowledge but have limited experience using digital systems.

As a result, training and digital literacy programmes are becoming increasingly important.

Across Zimbabwe, digital hubs and community-based initiatives are helping farmers gain practical skills to use modern technologies effectively.

Industry stakeholders argue that collaboration between connectivity providers, cloud partners and technology innovators is essential if digital agriculture is to reach its full potential.

“Connectivity providers, cloud partners, and technology innovators such as Liquid Intelligent Technologies play a critical role as ecosystem enablers, ensuring that the digital backbone required for modern agriculture is accessible to farmers in both urban and rural communities.”

With agriculture remaining the primary source of income for millions of Africans, advocates believe wider access to connectivity, digital tools and data-driven insights could play a key role in building a more resilient and inclusive agricultural sector.

As climate challenges intensify, many see digital transformation not as a luxury but as a necessity for the future of farming in Zimbabwe and across the continent.