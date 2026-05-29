Harare Pair Jailed for Secret Business Scam Against DeMbare Chairman

By Judith Nyuke

TWO Harare men who defrauded Dynamos Football Club chairman Vincent Chawonza in a business deal and stole over US$6 000 in cash have been jailed for one year.

​The pair, Kenneth Nyalugwe and Kennedy Chiwara, were convicted of concealing a transaction from a principal and theft of trust property.

​On the first count, they were sentenced to two years in prison, with one year suspended for five years on the condition of good behavior.

On the second count, they received a three-year sentence, with one year suspended for good behavior and another suspended on the condition that they reimburse the complainant US$6,000.

​The remaining one-year sentences from both counts will run concurrently, meaning the duo will serve an effective one-year prison term.

Nyalugwe was employed as an administrator and Chiwara as a workshop manager at Chawonza’s company. However, the duo used their employer’s resources to start their own side business, targeting Chawonza’s clients and cost the company over US$6 000 in revenue.

​The State proved that on July 10, 2025, Nyalugwe prepared a US$6,468 quotation on behalf of Chawonza’s company, Open Gold Enterprises, for door cappings requested by a client, Superlinx Logistics.



Four days later, Nyalugwe used the company printer to generate a rival quotation under the name of a different firm, Fosterwell Investments.

Chawonza discovered the document was being sent to Superlinx Logistics, offering his own company’s products for a discounted US$5,000.

​Chawonza ordered Nyalugwe to hand over his company laptop, which was inspected by IT personnel in his presence. The IT expert discovered a folder containing seven rival quotations under Fosterwell Investments.

​When questioned, the duo walked out on their jobs. Chiwara refused to answer phone calls or surrender the storeroom keys. A subsequent stocktake revealed that 100 five-meter door cappings were missing from the storeroom under Chiwara’s control.

​Investigations proved that Nyalugwe had been secretly supplying these products to Superlinx Logistics under the Fosterwell name.

Ultimately, Open Gold Enterprises suffered a total loss of US$6,468.75 because the employees were actively competing against the company while still drawing a salary from it.